For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.