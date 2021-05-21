This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It…
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…