May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.