Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecas…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showi…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 d…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.