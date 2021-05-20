May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 59F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.