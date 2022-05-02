 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

