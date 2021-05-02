This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
