 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News