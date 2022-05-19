 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News