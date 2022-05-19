This evening in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecas…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showi…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.