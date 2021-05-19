May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.