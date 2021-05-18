Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temp…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…