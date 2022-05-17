 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

