This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
