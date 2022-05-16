For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Pe…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 …
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye o…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. M…