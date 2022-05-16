May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.