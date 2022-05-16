 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News