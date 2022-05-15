This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
