May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.