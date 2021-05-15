For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. I…