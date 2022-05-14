This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
