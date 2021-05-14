Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
