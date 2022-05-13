For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 44F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 d…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. M…