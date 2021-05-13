Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
