For the drive home in Bismarck: Thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with overcast skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
