May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

