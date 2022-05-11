This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
