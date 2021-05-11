This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
