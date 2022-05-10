May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.