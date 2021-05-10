 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

