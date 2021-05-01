This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
