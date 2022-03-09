 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

