Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

