Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

