This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
