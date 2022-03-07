 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

