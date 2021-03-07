For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
