Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
