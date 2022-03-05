Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.