This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
