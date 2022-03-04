 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

