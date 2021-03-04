Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.