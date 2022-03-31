Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.