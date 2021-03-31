For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
