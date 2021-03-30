Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.