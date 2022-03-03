Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.