For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
