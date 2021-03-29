 Skip to main content
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

