For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
