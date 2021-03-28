Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
