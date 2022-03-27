This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
