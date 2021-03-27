Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.