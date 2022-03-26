 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

