This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Friday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today…
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…