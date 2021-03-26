Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
