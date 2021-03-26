Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.