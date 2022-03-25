Bismarck's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 17F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
