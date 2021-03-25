For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasin…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 1…